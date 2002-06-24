Lively ratings for Dead Zone

Dead Zone is looking very lively on USA Network.

The original drama scored a stellar 4.4 overnight metered market rating

Sunday night for its second episode.

The series premiere earned a 4.7 rating on June 17.

Dead Zone stars Anthony Michael Hall as a young man who emerges from a

coma with psychic powers.

USA is readying a second original, off-beat detective comedy Monk, for

a July premiere.