Lively ratings for Dead Zone
Dead Zone is looking very lively on USA Network.
The original drama scored a stellar 4.4 overnight metered market rating
Sunday night for its second episode.
The series premiere earned a 4.7 rating on June 17.
Dead Zone stars Anthony Michael Hall as a young man who emerges from a
coma with psychic powers.
USA is readying a second original, off-beat detective comedy Monk, for
a July premiere.
