Lively Las Vegas

A couple of big issues are on the table for the network/affiliate meetings at the NATPE convention in Las Vegas.

Fox will be discussing a deal to move the Fox Kids' block back an hour to 2 p.m.-4 p.m. (from 3-5). Affiliates would like to see the block disappear.

Meanwhile, NBC wants to convince stations to air Saturday Night Live

live on the West Coast during XFL season, which starts Feb. 3.

Some West Coast affiliates question whether the show is ready for prime time. NBC considered doing two live prime time XFL games (for the East and West Coasts) but couldn't get it done for season one, sources say.

So, the network wants West Coast stations to air the XFL game live at 5, followed by syndicated shows, followed by a live SNL

. The network then wants West Coasters to repeat SNL

at 11:30 p.m.

One tip to fans: Half of the XFL teams will be working out in Vegas the weekend before NATPE.