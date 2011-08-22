Live Well Inks Stations Owned by Gannett, Allbritton

Seven new station partners are set to air the Live Well Network, the digital channel produced and distributed by the ABC owned stations. The stations, which bring the total to 32, are Gannett's KXTV Sacramento; Allbritton's KATV Little Rock; Great Plains TV's KGPT Wichita and Bonten Media Group's WCYB Tri Cities (Tenn.), WCTI Greenville-New Bern (N.C.), WRCR Redding/Chico and KAEF Eureka (Calif.)

Most begin on Sept. 1, with the remainder launching Live Well by mid-September.

The seven affiliates join stations owned by ABC, Belo and Scripps, among others, and extend the Live Well Network's U.S. television household coverage to more than 40%.

Last week, Peggy Allen, vice president of programming for the Live Well Network, told B&Cdistribution deals were imminent. "The Live Well Network continues to demonstrate its programming and advertising value as an entertainment-based network showcasing popular lifestyle categories such as home, food, travel, fashion and beauty," she said in a statement.

The Live Well Network is operated by the ABC Owned Television Stations Group.