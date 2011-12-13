Live Well Adds Salt Lake City, Boston Market

Live Well Network has added the Salt Lake City and Boston DMAs to its distribution network, as Bonneville's KSL and Carlisle's WBIN (Manchester) have signed on as affiliates starting Jan. 1.

Bruno Goodworth's WBGN Pittsburgh is on board as well.

"The addition of these important new affiliates demonstrates the far-reaching appeal of the Live Well Network as we roll out across the country and now cover more than half of all U.S. television households," said Peggy Allen, vice president of programming at Live Well.

As was previously announced, Belo Corp.'s KING Seattle and KSKN Spokane also sign on Jan. 1. Other station partners in Live well include those owned by Scripps, Journal Broadcasting Group, Allbritton and Gannett.

ABC's owned stations produce Live Well.