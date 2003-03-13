Live from Tomorrow delayed

The WB Television Network has delayed the premiere of its live, commerical-free variety show,

Live from Tomorrow, while the show's producers gather more sponsorships,

a WB spokesman confirmed.

The show is primarily sponsored by PepsiCo Inc., but other sponsors have been slow

to come on board.

The network still plans to go ahead with the show, but not this June, as had

been planned.

The WB said it is still on track with its $1 billion giveaway show, also

sponsored by Pepsi, due as a two-hour special this September. That show also

needs to gather more sponsorships.