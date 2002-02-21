Live sees daylight in Chicago
Live with Regis and Kelly is getting a new
daytime slot in Chicago.
WGN-TV Chicago has picked up the show starting next season, and the
Tribune Co.-owned station plans to air the series during the day.
The Buena Vista Television syndicated talk show had been
airing at 1 a.m. in the nation's third-largest market on co-owned WLS-TV
Chicago.
