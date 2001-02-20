Live with Regis & Kelly rates

Live with Regis & Kelly with newly installed co-host Kelly Ripa is scoring with viewers so far.

Buena Vista's talk strip posted a 4.7/17 metered market average for the week ending Feb. 18, which is a 15% gain over last month's average rating and a 9% jump over its performance during the comparable period in February 2000, according to Nielsen Media Research.

On WABC-TV New York, where Live is taped, the show grabbed a time-period winning 5.2/18, representing a 33% hike from February 2000 and a 27% climb from January 2001. - Susanne Ault