Live with Regis & Kelly Going To New Orleans

Live with Regis & Kelly

is taking to the road during the end of May sweeps, when the show will originate from New Orleans.

For four shows from May 22-25, Live will be set on the Fulton Street pedestrian thoroughfare between Harrah’s New Orleans Hotel and Harrah’s Casino. The May sweep ends on May 23.

Plans call for the show to look into the progress that has taken place since Hurricane Katrina.

The show is hoping to have host Regis Philbin back in his chair by then after his recent heart surgery .