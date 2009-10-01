'Live! With Regis And Kelly' Sets Webisode Debut

Live! With Regis And Kelly is planning a special Webisode tied into its annual “Relly Awards.” The Relly awards show highlights the favorite moments on Live from the last year.

The awards were presented starting Sept. 28, continuing through Oct. 2, with the Web program going live at Rellyawards.com starting Oct. 5.

The Webisode is the first fully-produced online episode for Regis and Kelly, who already feature some exclusive video content on the show’s Website.

The Webisode will recap the awards given out that week, as well as the presentation of three awards, “Favorite Athlete,” “Live Gone Wild” and “Favorite Web Exclusive.” It will also feature a behind-the-scenes look at the Rellys and look back at highlights from previous awards.