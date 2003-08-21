Liu joins UPN Game Over
Lucy Liu has joined the cast of UPN’s Game Over, a computer-graphics-imgaging-animated comedy
the network has ordered for midseason.
In a show about a family of video-game characters, Liu stars as Raquel, the
secret agent wife and mother.
Liu’s TV credits include Fox’s Ally McBeal, while she’s also starred
in movies Charlie’s Angels and Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle.
Seinfeld alumnus Patrick Warburton voices Rip, the family patriarch, who
drives a Grand Prix race car.
Their kids are Billy, voiced by E.G. Daily, and Alice, voiced by Saturday
Night Live’s Rachel Dratch.
The Smashenburn family also has a 300-pound pet-slash-creature, Turbo, who
is voiced by Artie Lange.
Game Over is produced by Carsey-Werner-Mandabach Productions, with a long
list of executive producers including Marcy Carsey, Tom Werner, Caryn Mandabach,
David Sacks, David Goetsch, Jason Venokur and Ross Venokur.
