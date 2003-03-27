Litton renews BusinessWeek Television
Litton Syndications Inc. has renewed BusinessWeek Television, a half-hour weekly, on ABC-owned stations in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.
The show is in its third season, with 80 percent of the country cleared, including WCVB-TV Boston; WJLA-TV Washington, D.C.; WSB-TV Atlanta; KPRC-TV Houston; KMGH-TV Denver; KGTV San Diego; and WRTV Indianapolis.
The show was created through a partnership with McGraw-Hill Cos., Litton and BizNet TV Inc., with Business Weekmagazine collaborating.
