Litton lands syndie toy test

Litton, Inc., behind syndicated weekly Thunderbox, has signed on to distribute to stations a six-part news series based on KTVU's coverage of The Great American Toy Test.

The Test is an annual holiday gift-testing event, where toys are checked for quality, ease of assembly, educational value and fun. The series will be available for air November 19 of this year. Litton and KTVU-TV will provide the toys that the local broadcasters want tested, sending them to their city's schools and/or day care centers where questionnaires will be filled out.

Toys will come from such companies as Fisher-Price, Tyco, Hasbro, Mattel and Lego. Also, Litton has forged a partnership with online auction eBay, where viewers will be able to purchase these toys over the stations' Web sites, with the station receiving $4 for every sale made.

- Susanne Ault