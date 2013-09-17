Littleton Named WATE Knoxville GM

Dean Littleton has been named VP and general of WATE, Young Broadcasting's ABC affiliate in Knoxville. He comes from WVLT Knoxville, where he was VP and general sales manager at Gray's CBS station.

"I am thrilled to have Dean lead WATE and become a part of the Young family," said Deb McDermott, Young president and CEO. "He is a well-respected and proven leader whose extraordinary sales and journalism skill set, broad managerial experience and extensive knowledge of the market mesh perfectly with our strategic goals."

Stan Knott had been overseeing WATE from his GM post at WKRN Nashville.

Prior to joining WVLT in December 2008, Littleton was general sales manager at Gannett's KUSA-KTVD Denver. Earlier, he spent seven years in a similar role at WBIR Knoxville.

Littleton began his TV sales career at WBIR in 1995 as account executive, before making local sales manager and finally general sales manager. He started at WBIR as a news photographer and editor.