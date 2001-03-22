Littlefield lands Paramount pact

Former NBC Entertainment President Warren Littlefield has signed a multi-year overall development deal with Paramount Network Television.

Littlefield will continue to develop and produce programming under his The Littlefield Company banner. He formed The Littlefield Company in Jan. 1999 as a joint venture with NBC after his run as the network's top programming executive. The new pact with Paramount calls for the development of primetime comedies and dramas.

- Joe Schlosser