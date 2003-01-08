Little news from Sony
An animated version of Stuart Little is coming to Home Box Office. So said Sony
Pictures Television, which is producing the show and which will take it to the National Association of Television Programming Executives' show in
New Orleans this month to sell internationally.
Also for international sale from Sony is an animated Spider-Man slated
for MTV: Music Television and CBS' My Big Fat Greek Wedding.
