`Little buddy' boosts CBS' Sunday

Led by its Gilligan's Island movie, CBS posted its strongest

Sunday-night young-demographic ratings since the Super Bowl.

CBS won Sunday night in total viewers (13.5 million), households (8.9

rating/14 share) and adults 25 through 54 (5.5/12), according to Nielsen Media

Research.

It was CBS' best average in adults 25 through 54 and 18 through 49 (4.6/11)

since Super Bowl Sunday (Jan. 28).

Surviving Gilligan's Island: The Incredibly True Story of the Longest

Three-Hour Tour in History averaged 13 million viewers and a 5.7/13 in

adults 18 through 49 from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. EST/PST.

ABC won the night in adults 18 through 49 with a 5.2/12. New drama

Alias averaged a 5.2/11 in adults 18 through 49 and 11.6 million viewers,

while The Practice was the top show for the night in adults 18 through 49

with a 6.0/14 and 14.9 million viewers.