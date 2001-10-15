`Little buddy' boosts CBS' Sunday
Led by its Gilligan's Island movie, CBS posted its strongest
Sunday-night young-demographic ratings since the Super Bowl.
CBS won Sunday night in total viewers (13.5 million), households (8.9
rating/14 share) and adults 25 through 54 (5.5/12), according to Nielsen Media
Research.
It was CBS' best average in adults 25 through 54 and 18 through 49 (4.6/11)
since Super Bowl Sunday (Jan. 28).
Surviving Gilligan's Island: The Incredibly True Story of the Longest
Three-Hour Tour in History averaged 13 million viewers and a 5.7/13 in
adults 18 through 49 from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. EST/PST.
ABC won the night in adults 18 through 49 with a 5.2/12. New drama
Alias averaged a 5.2/11 in adults 18 through 49 and 11.6 million viewers,
while The Practice was the top show for the night in adults 18 through 49
with a 6.0/14 and 14.9 million viewers.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.