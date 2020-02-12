‘Little Big Shots’ Back on NBC March 1

Kids talent show Little Big Shots returns on NBC March 1. Melissa McCarthy hosts. NBC offers a preview Feb. 24 leading out of the season premiere of The Voice.

McCarthy succeeds Steve Harvey in the host role. NBC calls the new season “completely reimagined.”

The show averaged a 1.0 rating in 18-49 and 7.2 million total viewers in L+7 Nielsens in the 2017-2018 season.

Little Big Shots is executive produced by Ellen DeGeneres, Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone, Steve Harvey, Mary Connelly, Ed Glavin, Andy Lassner, Jeff Kleeman and Alison Holloway.

Warner Horizon Unscripted Television produces in association with East 112th Street Productions, A Very Good Production and On the Day Productions.

The Wall is back on NBC March 15. Chris Hardwick returns as host of the game show. “This season executive producer LeBron James has a game-changing twist to give away record-breaking money. Get ready for the all-new Superdrop, when all seven balls rain down in a waterfall drop that takes the total possible prize each night to over $13 million. But with more reward, comes more risk and the potential to lose it all,” said NBC, calling The Wall “the most unpredictable show on television.”

During the 2017-18 season, The Wall averaged a 1.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.0 million viewers overall in “live plus seven day” Nielsens.

The Wall is a collaboration between SpringHill Entertainment and Glassman Media with James, Hardwick, Maverick Carter and Andrew Glassman the executive producers. The Wall was developed by Glassman Media in conjunction with CORE Media and produced in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio.

Songwriting show Songland returns for season two April 13. There are 10 episodes. NBC calls it “an authentic peek into the creative process of songwriting [that] provides undiscovered songwriters the chance to pitch their original creations to top recording artists and a panel of the most sought-after producers in music, Ester Dean, Shane McAnally and Ryan Tedder.

Season one averaged a 1.1 rating in 18-49 and 5.1 million viewers overall in “live plus seven day” Nielsens.

Exec producers on Songland are Audrey Morrissey, director Ivan Dudynsky, Eurythmics co-founder Dave Stewart, Chad Hines and Adam Levine of Maroon 5.

Live Animals produces in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio, Dave Stewart Entertainment and 222 Productions.