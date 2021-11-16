Lisa-Renee Ramirez Named President Of Lifestyle Nets at Allen Media Group

Allen Media Group said it promoted Lisa-Renee Ramirez to president of lifestyle networks, a new post at the company.

Lisa-Renee Ramirez (Image credit: Allen Media Group)

Ramirez has been executive VP and executive producer at AMG Television since joining the company in 2008. She will continue to oversee content creation for Recipe.TV ,My Destination.TV and Pet.TV and serve as executive producer and director for the shows on the networks.

Over the last three years, Ramirez has earned four Emmy nominations for the networks’ shows. She won 16 Emmys for her work earlier in her career,

“Lisa-Renee Ramirez single-handedly put our multiple Emmy® award-nominated network Recipe.TV on the map and continues to produce engaging, enlightening, and entertaining content for our MyDestination.TV and Pets.TV lifestyle networks that resonates strongly with viewers,” said Byron Allen, founder/chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “Lisa-Renee is amazingly talented and a highly-valued creative executive whose tireless commitment keeps Allen Media Group at the forefront of lifestyle content across our television networks and digital platforms globally.”