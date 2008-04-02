Lisa Hsia Tapped to Head Bravo’s New-Media Team

Lisa Hsia was tapped by Bravo and Oxygen Media president Lauren Zalaznick to head Bravo’s new-media and digital-strategy team.

In her new role as senior vice president of new media and digital strategy, Hsia will oversee all programming opportunities in new and emerging media, including video-on-demand, games and wireless, and she will take charge of all business aspects relating to new media, including Web sites BravoTV.com, TelevisionWithoutPity.com, BrilliantButCancelled.com and OutzoneTV.com.

"Lisa has innovated in the most challenging and cutting-edge areas of the digital arena, creating a new source of content creation and revenue for Bravo Media," Zalaznick said in a statement. "She will demonstrate that same vision and instinct in the already-successful Bravo Digital properties, accelerating their growth potential in the fast-changing media landscape."