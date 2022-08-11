Lisa Bashi Joins Team Whistle as Chief Financial Officer
Team Whistle said it hired Lisa Bashi as chief financial officer.
Bashi, most recently head of finance for Overtime, will report to CEO Michael Cohen. She replaces Wasif Kahn, who left the company after nearly eight years.
In her new role, Bashi will manage all of the organization's financial actions and performance. Team Whistle, a sports and entertainment media company, is part of the Eleven group.
"As Team Whistle continues to mature, with continued viewership and engagement growth, as well as branded deals and agency partnerships, the time was right to bring in new talent to manage our financial performance moving forward," said Michael Cohen, CEO of Team Whistle. "Lisa brings a wealth of experience. We are thrilled to have her."
Before Overtime, Bashi was senior VP of finance operations for Roc Nation. She also held posts at the Paradigm Talent Agency and Live Nation, and began her career working for the Detroit Pistons.
"Team Whistle offered me an opportunity to manage their financial performance and strategy as they continue to build a global entity, providing a natural progression in my professional journey that continues to merge my love of entertainment and sports," Bashi said. "First and foremost, the most rewarding role I have had to date is Mom. I hope my appointment serves as a reminder to women everywhere, including my six-year-old daughter, that they deserve to be in that room, and have a seat at the table." ■
