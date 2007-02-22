Liroff Joins CPB as SVP

David Liroff, VP and chief technology officer at noncommercial WGBH Boston, has joined the Corporation for Public Broadcasting as senior VP, system development and media strategy.

He will oversee station-grant policies and new tech investments, among other things. CPB administers the approximately 15% of noncommercial radio and TV's annual budget that comes from government funding.



Liroff joined WGBH in 1979 as broadcast manager, becoming station manager in 1982 and assuming his current position in 1995.



WGBH is one of the public broadcasting service's anchor programmmers.