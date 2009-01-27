‘Lipstick Jungle’ May Get ‘Friday Night Lights’ Treatment

Related:NATPE '09: Complete Coverage from B&C

Left Coast Bias: NBC Could Use 'Lipstick'

Keep hope alive, all you fans of NBC's not-yet-canceled Lipstick Jungle.

Speaking Tuesday with B&C Editor-in-Chief Ben Grossman for a Think Tank session at the 2009 NATPE conference in Las Vegas, NBC Entertainment co-chair Ben Silverman offered another reason to believe the drama, which has been on the bubble for several months, may yet return.

"Lipstick Jungle is so strong and has such a passionate base among a coveted demographic," Silverman said. "That kind of show will have the same approach, and we've already begun that approach, as we've used with Friday Night Lights. We have some incredible channels in our portfolio and we have sister networks that love the show as well. We are analyzing what we need to do to keep that show on the air."

The comments echoed NBC Primetime Entertainment President Angela Bromstad's comments at January's Television Critics Association press tour. Bromstad signaled that the network would pursue similar options for Lipstick Jungle as it did for fan-favorite Friday Night Lights, which returned for a third season on DirecTV and NBC thanks to a cost-sharing arrangement with the satellite operator.