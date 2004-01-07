Lippin Trust to Support NATPE Student Film Awards

The Lippin Family Trust, administered by Dick and Ronnie Lippin, will underwrite the NATPE Educational Foundation’s Student Video & Film Production Awards, the National Association of Television Programming Executives said Wednesday.

The awards, held each spring, recognize excellence in studio video and film production across the globe.

The Lippins’ support will allow NATPE to continue awarding cash prizes to the winners, said Lew Klein, co-founder of NATPE and president of the association’s educational foundation. "The awards and their accompanying recognition give great incentive to the students who will become television’s future producers and directors."

Dick Lippin is chairman and CEO of The Lippin Group, a public relations firm that handles NATPE, the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, and the Hollywood Radio and Television Society, among many other entertainment clients.