Lippin Group Forges Alliance With jLine

Filed May 27, 2009

Entertainment and communications P.R. and marketing firm The Lippin Group has formed an exclusive alliance with event development and entertainment marketing firm jLine, after the two companies executed previous joint projects.

The new relationship will help The Lippin Group expand its Brand2Hollywood unit in event development and production, product placement and brand integration. The unit was formed in 2006 as an extension of Lippin's representation of corporate sponsors in TV, film and music.

"The establishment of this new association with jLine recognizes our belief in the valuable and strategic bridge we can provide between the worlds of entertainment and leading consumer brands," said Lippin Group Chairman and CEO Dick Lippin. "We can create efficient and mutually beneficial ways for these worlds to interact."

jLine's activities on the Brand2Hollywood initiative will be support by The Lippin Group's offices in New York, Los Angeles and London.