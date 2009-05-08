Lionsgate TV's Kevin Beggs: A Guide's Guide

How's this for some good news: There is a new buyer in town.

Shortly after Lionsgate, the indie studio behind the huge horror franchise Saw and TV series Mad Men, Weeds and Crash, acquired TV Guide Network for $255 million in March, the network made a run for the off-network rights to HBO's Entourage. Spike TV ultimately won out,

but the cash bid that TV Guide made for the Hollywood-set comedy was

just the beginning of the new sorts of swings the network is expected

to take under the studio’s ownership.

