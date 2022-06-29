Lionsgate Television Signs First-Look Deal With Rashida Jones and Will McCormack

Lionsgate Television Group said it signed a new first-look producing deal with Le Train Train, the production company formed by Rashida Jones and Will McCormack.

Jones and McCormack will produce scripted television programming for a range of platforms.

The first show in the pipeline is Lovesick, which is in development as part of Lionsgate’s partnership with BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions. Lovesick is based on the U.K. romantic comedy series of the same name from Clerkenwell Films and Le Train Train is working with several producers from Clerkenwell and original series creator Tom Edge on the project.

“There aren’t many writer/producers like Rashida and Will who can master both an R-rated comedy ala Celeste and Jesse Forever and a G-rated masterpiece such as Toy Story 4. We are looking forward to working with both of them to create more premium and compelling content for all types of viewers,” said Scott Herbst, head of scripted development and executive VP at Lionsgate Television.

With Le Train Train, McCormack and Jones have served as executive producers for four seasons of TNT’s dramedy Claws and AMC's Kevin Can F**k Himself

"We are thrilled to be in business with Lionsgate. Their imagination and blue sky thinking around what's possible in this rapidly changing landscape of television is incredibly exciting to us as creators and producers,” Jones and McCormack said. ■