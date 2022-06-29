Lionsgate Television Signs First-Look Deal With Rashida Jones and Will McCormack
By Jon Lafayette published
Le Train Tran production company developing ‘Lovesick for Lionsgate-BBC Studios partnership
Lionsgate Television Group said it signed a new first-look producing deal with Le Train Train, the production company formed by Rashida Jones and Will McCormack.
Jones and McCormack will produce scripted television programming for a range of platforms.
The first show in the pipeline is Lovesick, which is in development as part of Lionsgate’s partnership with BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions. Lovesick is based on the U.K. romantic comedy series of the same name from Clerkenwell Films and Le Train Train is working with several producers from Clerkenwell and original series creator Tom Edge on the project.
“There aren’t many writer/producers like Rashida and Will who can master both an R-rated comedy ala Celeste and Jesse Forever and a G-rated masterpiece such as Toy Story 4. We are looking forward to working with both of them to create more premium and compelling content for all types of viewers,” said Scott Herbst, head of scripted development and executive VP at Lionsgate Television.
With Le Train Train, McCormack and Jones have served as executive producers for four seasons of TNT’s dramedy Claws and AMC's Kevin Can F**k Himself
"We are thrilled to be in business with Lionsgate. Their imagination and blue sky thinking around what's possible in this rapidly changing landscape of television is incredibly exciting to us as creators and producers,” Jones and McCormack said. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.