Lionsgate Tapped for E! DVD Sales

Comcast Entertainment Group -- which owns cable channels E! Entertainment Television, Style and G4 -- signed a deal with Lionsgate that gives the studio first-look DVD-distribution rights for its programming.

The first titles to be released under the partnership will be E!’s Sunset Tan Aug. 5, with Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Snoop Dogg’s Father Hood andKimora: Life in the Fab Lane following suit.

Lionsgate is no stranger to distributing television programs on DVD. The company distributes the series it produces for TV, including Showtime’s Weeds and AMC’s Mad Men.