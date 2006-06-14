Lionsgate Signs Akeelah Star

Could spelling bee TV take over from procedural dramas as the new hot genre?

First there was ESPN coverage, then ABC's first ever primetime coverage of the National Spelling Bee earlier this month (the winning word was "ursprache").



Now comes word that Lionsgate has signed 12-year-old Keke Palmer, star of feel-good film Akeelah and the Bee (about the National Spelling Bee) to a TV deal.

The company will develop a specific project, as well as possibly casting her in ongoing series. Her TV credits already include procedural Cold Case, as well as ER and Law & Order.