Lionsgate Reports Q2 Growth in Nearly Every Division

At a time when other media and entertainment companies are reporting downbeat earnings, Lionsgate's numbers roared past analysts' expectations Monday with its second-best quarter ever amid growth in nearly every division.

In first-quarter tallies for fiscal 2010, the company saw a profit of $36.3 million for the period ended June 30 vs. $3.5 million a year earlier. Revenues jumped 30% to $387.7 million from a year-earlier $298.5 million.

Lionsgate was the hot stock on Wall Street on Monday. Shares ended the day up 49¢ (8.2%) to $6.46. The stock was up as much as 11% in after-hours trading.

