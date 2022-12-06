Lionsgate Promotes Sandra Stern to Vice Chairman of TV Group

Lionsgate said that Sandra Stern has been promoted to vice chairman of the company’s television group.

Stern, who was COO, has been a key member of the television unit’s senior management team, helping to lead it to one if its most successful years in 2022.

Stern continues to report to Lionsgate Television Group Chair & Chief Creative Officer Kevin Beggs.

"Sandra is a great partner, an outstanding executive and one of the best dealmakers in the business," said Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer. "With Kevin Beggs and Sandra leading the way, our television business is positioned to create growing value and increasing profitability as its current slate continues to mature and exciting new properties are added."

This year, the Lionsgate TV group had a record 14 new shows picked up to series and 15 current series renewed for additional seasons. The company’s series include ABC’s Home Economics, Fox’s Welcome to Flatch and CBS’s Ghosts.

With streaming platforms, she shepherded Love Life, Julia, Minx and the upcoming Love and Death to HBO Max, Mythic Quest and Acapulco to Apple TV and P-Valley, The Serpent Queen and the Power Universe to Starz.

In the past, Stern made deals that led to Lionsgate producing Mad Men, Weeds, Nurse Jackie, Nashville and Orange Is the New Black.

"Sandra is a gifted negotiator with an intuitive understanding of the needs of our streaming, broadcast and cable partners as well as a unique ability to create win/win relationships," said Beggs. "After nearly 20 years, our partnership continues to grow and evolve with the fast-changing television landscape." ■