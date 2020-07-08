Lionsgate, Oprah to Make ‘1619 Project’ TV Shows

Lionsgate will work with Oprah Winfrey to create TV programming and movies based on the New York Times’ 1619 Project, which traced the history of slavery in the U.S.

“For many Americans, The 1619 Project was a great awakening and a true history that you probably never learned in school,” said Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer. “For others, the project was a fresh analysis of the historical record by one of the world’s leading media authorities. We’re proud to partner with The New York Times, Nikole Hannah-Jones and Oprah Winfrey, a creative talent with unparalleled stature, to amplify Nikole’s voice and reach across our worldwide platform to marshal all of our top creative relationships to translate her vision into a canon of storytelling for a global audience.”

Nikole Hannah-Jones (Image credit: James Estrin)

“From the first moment I read The 1619 Project and immersed myself in Nikole Hannah-Jones’s transformative work, I was moved, deepened and strengthened by her empowering historical analysis,” added Winfrey. “I am honored to be a part of Nikole’s vision to bring this project to a global audience.”

The newspaper had already created a podcast based on the 1619 Project and was looking for a studio to create video content for global audiences.



Oprah Winfrey (Image credit: Ruven Alfanador)

“We took very seriously our duty to find TV and film partners that would respect and honor the work and mission of The 1619 Project, that understood our vision and deep moral obligation to doing justice to these stories," said Hannah-Jones. "Through every step of the process, Lionsgate and its leadership have shown themselves to be that partner and it is a dream to be able to produce this work with Ms. Oprah Winfrey, a trailblazer and beacon to so many Black journalists. I am excited for this opportunity to extend the breadth and reach of The 1619 Project and to introduce these stories of Black resistance and resilience to even more American households.”

Hannah-Jones will serve as creative leader and producer in developing films, TV series, documentaries and unscripted programming.