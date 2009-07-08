Lionsgate, Lost Marbles Partner on Reality TV

Lionsgate has formed a joint venture with Lost Marbles, the shingle recently launched by producer Marty Adelstein and former New Line TV exec Jon Kroll.

The Lionsgate-Lost Marbles partnership will focus on reality TV, as Kroll and Adelstein oversee the creation of new formats to export globally. The duo will work closely with Lionsgate TV programming and production prexy Kevin Beggs.

Under terms of the two-year deal, Lionsgate will provide financing and overhead for Lost Marbles, and will handle distribution of any series, at a reduced fee. Lionsgate will get a profit stake in whatever Lost Marbles produces and will be responsible for any deficits.

