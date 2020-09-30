Lionsgate in Overall Deal With Cutter of 'Hightown'

Rebecca Cutter, creator, writer and producer of Starz’ original series Hightown, signed a multi-year overall deal with Lionsgate Television.

The deal calls for Cutter to develop and produce scripted television series for Lionsgate across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms.

“Rebecca has a powerful creative voice and unique vision that embraces bold, provocative and exciting stories that are also empowering,” said Lionsgate executive VP, Television & Head of Development Scott Herbst. “We’re humbled that she’s chosen us as her creative home and look forward to working together on creating more premium content that resonates with television viewers everywhere.”

Hightown, produced by Lionsgate Television, was recently renewed for a second season by Starz. Lionsgate TV and Starz are both part of Lionsgate.

Cutter was a producer and writer on Gotham, which aired on Fox. She was also a writer for The Mentalist.

“I’m thrilled to expand my partnership with the Lionsgate family, which truly encourages collaboration and enables storytellers to push the envelope through their content unapologetically,” said Cutter. “Together, we’ll continue to bring dynamic stories and multidimensional characters that challenge and excite television audiences.”

Cutter is represented by both Rain Management Group (RMG) and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.