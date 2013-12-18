Lionsgate to Adapt 'Hatching Twitter' for TV

Facebook got a movie. Twitter gets a TV show.

Lionsgate has optioned the TV rights to Nick Bilton's 2013 bestseller Hatching Twitter: A True Story of Money, Power, Friendship,andBetrayal.

Bilton will write the screenplay and serve as a producer on the project, which doesn't have a network attached to it. Hunger Games: Catching Fire executive producer Allison Shearmur will serve in the same capacity on the series.

Much like the 2010 film The Social Network did with Facebook, Hatching Twitter gives a behind-the-scenes account of the creation of Twitter by four friends and its evolution into a social media juggernaut.

Lionsgate has had success with book adaptations, the two most notable being the film franchisesTwilight and The Hunger Games. It's Netflix series Orange is the New Black is also based on Piper Kerman's memoir.