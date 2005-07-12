Lions Gate Signs Lee

Lions Gate Television has signed Rob Lee to a one-year deal to create broadcast and cable programs, particularly reality shows.

Lion's Gate currently has five prime time shows on the air or scheduled to launch, including CBS summer reality show The Cut.

Lee's recent credits include TBS' Minding the Store (debuting July 17) and ABC's summer reality series, Welcome to the Neighborhood, which never made it to air after ABC pulled it following housing-group criticisms over its content.