Lions Gate Names COO

Sandra Stern, executive VP, business and legal affairs, for Lions Gate Television, has been named COO of the production company under a new multi-year contract.

Lions Gate’s slate includes USA’s Dead Zone, Lifetime’s Missing, ABC Family’s Wildfire and the recently concluded CBS reality series, The Cut.



In the pipeline are pilots Talk to Me for TNT; Scarlett, for Lifetime; and reality series I Pity the Fool for TV Land and an FX series based on the Lions Gate theatrical, Crash.