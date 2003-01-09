Lions and bengals and bears, oh my!
The size of the stretch may suggest the wingspan of an eagle, but National Geographic Channel has managed to find a tie-in to Super Bowl Weekend
with a special on pro-football team namesakes.
Animals of the NFL, hosted by Fox sportscaster James Brown, will profile
animals behind National Football League team names like the Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions.
The one-hour special will air Friday, Jan. 24, at 8 p.m.
