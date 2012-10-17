LIN's Howell Gets Regional VP Role, Wholey and Abouzeid Named GMs

Jay Howell, president and general manager of WPRI-WNAC

Providence, has been elevated to a vice president-regional television role at

parent LIN Media. Patrick Wholey, general sales manager of WPRI-WNAC, takes

over the GM job.





Joseph Abouzeid, news director at the Providence stations,

has been named president and general manager of WDTN-WBDT Dayton. Lisa Barhorst

departed LIN's Dayton stations in July to run the Sinclair duopoly there.



Howell,son of former WPXI Pittsburgh GM John Howell, got his start at WTOVSteubenville, OH in 1989.





He will oversee operations of LIN's owned or operated

stations in Providence; Springfield, Mass.; Norfolk; Buffalo; Dayton; Mason

City, Iowa; and Topeka.





He will report to Scott Blumenthal, LIN executive VP.





"Jay did an outstanding job as general manager,

building revenue and profit performance through the growth of audiences both on

air and online, staff development and relationships with clients and viewers in

the local community," said Blumenthal.