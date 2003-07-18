Linked by Adam’s legacy
Memphis, Tenn., anchor Steve Dawson was scheduled to introduce America's Most
Wanted's John Walsh at a speech over the weekend.
Dawson hosts a local version of the show, WHBQ-TV's Mid-South's Most
Wanted, but his connection to Walsh extends back to the tragedy that
redefined Walsh's life.
"I broke the story of Adam Walsh's kidnapping," Dawson said, as a reporter at
WSVN(TV) Miami. "I got a tip from a viewer that there was a big search going on
for a little boy."
At the Walsh home, he met Adam's parents. While Rive Walsh was unable to talk
about it, John Walsh was anxious to tell his story.
"This was back in 1981, when people didn't want to do interviews when they
were looking for their kid. But he understood the power of the press," Dawson
said.
Adam Walsh was not saved, but AMW and Dawson's show have aided in
nearly 1,000 captures.
