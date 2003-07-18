Linked by Adam’s legacy

Memphis, Tenn., anchor Steve Dawson was scheduled to introduce America's Most

Wanted's John Walsh at a speech over the weekend.

Dawson hosts a local version of the show, WHBQ-TV's Mid-South's Most

Wanted, but his connection to Walsh extends back to the tragedy that

redefined Walsh's life.

"I broke the story of Adam Walsh's kidnapping," Dawson said, as a reporter at

WSVN(TV) Miami. "I got a tip from a viewer that there was a big search going on

for a little boy."

At the Walsh home, he met Adam's parents. While Rive Walsh was unable to talk

about it, John Walsh was anxious to tell his story.

"This was back in 1981, when people didn't want to do interviews when they

were looking for their kid. But he understood the power of the press," Dawson

said.

Adam Walsh was not saved, but AMW and Dawson's show have aided in

nearly 1,000 captures.