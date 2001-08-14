Link, Raymond lock in seesaw battle

Weakest Link went head-to-head with back-to-back Everybody Loves Raymond reruns on Monday night with mixed results.

The British game show import scored a strong 6.3 rating, 12 share among adults 18-49 with 8.8 million viewers in Nielsen fast national numbers. The first of four Raymond episodes hit a 6.5/12 topping Link's 5.9/11 in its first half-hour. Weakest Link narrowly won round two, with a 6.7/12 to Raymond's 6.5/11. The remaining two Raymond repeats hit a 7.6/13 and a 7.7/13, respectively, giving CBS a narrow overall win on the night. - Richard Tedesco