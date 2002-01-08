Link , Justice post identical ratings

The debut of the syndicated version of The Weakest Link and Twentieth

TV's Texas Justice produced

identical results Monday.

Both series posted identical 2.2 ratings/5 shares in their national debuts,

according to metered market numbers from Nielsen Media Research.

The half-hour version of the NBC primetime game, which is cleared in more than

80 percent of the United States, had a number of strong local market

results.

Weakest Link brought up its time period on

WMAQ-TV Chicago by over 30 percent, and it was up more than 40 percent on KYW-TV

Philadelphia.

Texas Justice also had some strong showings,

including a 3.9/13 on WJW-TV Cleveland and a 5.3/9 on WUSA-TV Washington, D.C.