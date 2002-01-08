Link , Justice post identical ratings
The debut of the syndicated version of The Weakest Link and Twentieth
TV's Texas Justice produced
identical results Monday.
Both series posted identical 2.2 ratings/5 shares in their national debuts,
according to metered market numbers from Nielsen Media Research.
The half-hour version of the NBC primetime game, which is cleared in more than
80 percent of the United States, had a number of strong local market
results.
Weakest Link brought up its time period on
WMAQ-TV Chicago by over 30 percent, and it was up more than 40 percent on KYW-TV
Philadelphia.
Texas Justice also had some strong showings,
including a 3.9/13 on WJW-TV Cleveland and a 5.3/9 on WUSA-TV Washington, D.C.
