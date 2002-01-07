Link, Justice debut

A pair of first-run shows are debuting in national syndication today in more

than 80% of the country: a daytime version of NBC's game show Weakest

Link and Twentieth Television's court series Texas Justice.



For Texas Justice, it's the official launch of a series that has been

on the air since spring.



Twentieth TV executives started it out slowly

last March, with a test run on a handful of Fox owned-and-operated stations.

Then, in a highly unusual move, at least for the syndication market, the

studio allowed stations that signed on for this month's launch to run the series

from September until late last month at no charge.



Weakest Link arrives in daytime with some differences.

It has a half-hour format and is hosted by George Gray, a stand-up comic who

formerly hosted The Learning Channel's Junkyard Wars.

Instead of eight contestants and up to $1 million in prize money, it has six

contestants and a grand prize of $75,000.