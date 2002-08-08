Lingo ratings up

The Game Show Network's latest original, word play Lingo recorded a

0.5 rating for its Aug. 5 debut and then rose to a 0.8 rating for its second

outing Aug. 6.

The ratings are slightly above Game Show's 0.4 prime time average in July,

according to Nielsen data.

The channel is ordering up new episodes of two other originals, Friend or

Foe and Russian Roulette.

Production starts this week on 40 more episodes of Friend or Foe and

65 more installments of Russian Roulette.

New episodes will hit in late September.