Lingo ratings up
The Game Show Network's latest original, word play Lingo recorded a
0.5 rating for its Aug. 5 debut and then rose to a 0.8 rating for its second
outing Aug. 6.
The ratings are slightly above Game Show's 0.4 prime time average in July,
according to Nielsen data.
The channel is ordering up new episodes of two other originals, Friend or
Foe and Russian Roulette.
Production starts this week on 40 more episodes of Friend or Foe and
65 more installments of Russian Roulette.
New episodes will hit in late September.
