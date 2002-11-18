Ling to leave The View

Lisa Ling, youngest of the five women on ABC chatfest The View, will

leave the show in early December to join National Geographic Television &

Film as a reporter.

Ling has been with the broadcast for three years.

A full-time replacement won't be named until next year.

In the meantime, the show will rely on guests to fill Ling's spot, most of whom have made past appearances, such as Linda Dano and

Whoopi Goldberg.