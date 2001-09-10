Lineup set for House digital TV hearing

A full slate of witnesses is tentatively scheduled to appear at Wednesday's House hearing on digital television.

Those slated to testify are: Paul Crouch, president of Trinity Broadcasting Network; David Donovan, president of the Association for Maximum Service Television; Dean Goodman, president of PAX TV; John Lawson, president and CEO of the Association of America's Public Television Stations; Margaret Loesch, president and CEO of Crown Media; Mike McCarthy, senior executive vice president of Belo Corp. and chairman of the NAB's digital television task force; Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of the Consumer Electronics Association; Barbara Kreisman, head of the FCC's video services division; and Jim Yager, president of Benedek Broadcasting and former joint board chairman of the NAB board of directors.

The hearing before the House Telecommunications and Internet Subcommittee, chaired by Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.), will focus on small-market broadcasters and what needs to happen to speed their conversion to digital television. Many small-market broadcasters have complained to Congress and to the FCC that they cannot afford to convert by the FCC's May 2002 deadline.

- Paige Albiniak