Line of succession

Deborah Carpenter has been named vice president and general manager at FOX owned-and-operated station WTTG-TV Washington. Carpenter had been general sales manager at Fox's Chicago O & O wfld-tv.

She replaces Lauren Ong, who left in April to run National Geographic's U.S. network, scheduled to launch by the end of this year. Among her predecessors is her father, Bill Carpenter, who held the job from 1971 to 1980. He died in 1997.