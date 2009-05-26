Lindsay Sloane Joins Fox Broadcasting

Lindsay Sloane has been named co-head of drama development for the Fox Broadcasting Company. The development executive will lead Fox’s drama programming with co-head Terence Carter. Sloane and Carter will serve as creative liaisons to writers and producers and will oversee all administrative duties for Fox’s primetime dramas.

Sloane comes to Fox from USA Network, where she worked as VP of original scripted series programming. She found and developed Psych and oversaw production of The Dead Zone and The 4400. She also previously worked at Gran Via Productions/Mark Johnson Productions developing new series for the company’s network partners.

“Lindsay is a gifted scripted series development executive with good taste and an impressive track record,” said Matt Cherniss, Fox’s executive VP of programming. “Combined with Terence’s great relationships and strong creative instincts, we’ve established the ideal team to lead the next generation of drama development at Fox.”