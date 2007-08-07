Lindsay, Britney Boost Entertainment-News-Magazine Ratings

Lindsay Lohan and Britney Spears may not exactly be role models for your kids, but they sure are good for business if you run an entertainment news magazine.

Lohan’s arrest and Spears’ outburst at a magazine photo shoot helped Entertainment Tonight, The Insider and Access Hollywood to their best numbers in weeks, according to the national household syndication ratings for the week ending July 29.

ET averaged a 4.4, its best number in five weeks. The Insider had its best performance in seven weeks with a 2.4. And Access Hollywood also averaged a 2.4, its best rating in four weeks.

Elsewhere in the genre, Inside Edition held steady at a 3.0, as did Extra at a 1.9.

Perhaps the talk shows should consider booking Lohan and Spears, as just two of the 13 shows in the category were up on the week. Maury gained 5% to a 2.2 and Tyra was up 9% to a 1.2.

At the top of the talkers, Oprah dropped 10% on the week to a 4.4, Dr. Phil lost 3% to a 3.6 and Live with Regis and Kelly was off 6% at a 2.9.

In the courtroom (the ones on television, not where Lohan will appear), genre leader Judge Judy was the only show up on the week, gaining 2% to a 4.6.

And in game shows, Wheel of Fortune was steady at a 6.4, Jeopardy! gained 4% to a 5.4, Millionaire fell 6% to a 2.9 and Family Feud was also off 6% at a 1.7.