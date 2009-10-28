Lindman Tapped For MTV Program Strategy

Sarah Tomassi Lindman has been named executive VP of program strategy for MTV. Lindman had been senior VP and GM of TeenNick (formerly The N) in the MTV Networks Kids & Family Group.



In her new role, she will oversee MTV’s programming business, including managing the networks linear schedule as well as cross-platform distribution. She will also be involved in the development process, advising on programming strategy, and will oversee MTV’s program acquisitions business.



Lindman will report to MTV programming president Tony DiSanto and MTV GM Stephen Friedman.



“Sarah’s knowledge and skills will allow us to stay ahead of the game and envision a new model for future programming growth across our multiple platforms,” said Friedman in a statement. “Her incredible experience developing and growing The N and her visceral understanding of the millennial audience will help ensure MTV’s leadership in delivering our programming smartly and strategically.”



“Sarah is a big picture, strategic thinker with a holistic approach to program planning and has a true understanding of what it takes to make quality television as well as how to deliver it to the right audience at the right time,” said DiSanto in a statement. “Her experience in acquisitions and the business of television makes her an invaluable asset to us as we continue to reinvent the network with new programming models and tactics in this digital age. We are thrilled to have her on our team.”